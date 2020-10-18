Donna Lynn Walsh Pope



March 11, 1959 - October 6, 2020



Donna Lynn Walsh Pope passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis.



She was born in Wilkes County, March 11, 1959, to Mildred and James Walsh (both deceased) of Purlear.



Donna is survived by her husband, Scott Pope of Kannapolis; son, Weylin Williams (Miranda) of Landis; grandsons, Brandon and Dywson Williams; sister, Janet W. Stamper (Ronnie) of Dacula, Ga.; brothers, Billy Walsh (Teresa) of Roaring River and Rickey Walsh (Anne) of Lenoir; two nieces; one nephew; one grandniece; and one great-grandnephew.



Donna is loved and will be missed.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.