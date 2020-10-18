Menu
Donna Lynn Walsh Pope
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Donna Lynn Walsh Pope

March 11, 1959 - October 6, 2020

Donna Lynn Walsh Pope passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis.

She was born in Wilkes County, March 11, 1959, to Mildred and James Walsh (both deceased) of Purlear.

Donna is survived by her husband, Scott Pope of Kannapolis; son, Weylin Williams (Miranda) of Landis; grandsons, Brandon and Dywson Williams; sister, Janet W. Stamper (Ronnie) of Dacula, Ga.; brothers, Billy Walsh (Teresa) of Roaring River and Rickey Walsh (Anne) of Lenoir; two nieces; one nephew; one grandniece; and one great-grandnephew.

Donna is loved and will be missed.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Donna. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 15, 2020