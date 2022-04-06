Dora Lee "Snook" Wensil LitakerMrs. Dora Lee "Snook" Wensil Litaker, 84, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022.A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Joy H. Garman will officiate. Interment will follow at Kannapolis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Lady's Funeral Home.Mrs. Litaker was born July 21, 1937, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Charles Wensil and Dora Mullis Wensil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, George King Litaker; four sisters, Edith Fripes, Pauline Denance, Elnora "Agg" Wonner, and Doris Shanks; and three brothers, Lawrence "Buck" Wensil, Walter "Pete" Wensil, and Morris "Bud" Wensil.Mrs. Litaker is survived by daughter, Amanda Basinger and husband, Mitchell, of Kannapolis; four sons, Johnny Litaker of Kannapolis, Donald Litaker and fiancée, Terri, of Mooresville, Tobby Litaker and wife, Tammy, of Reevesville, S.C., and Chad Litaker and wife, Donna, of Landis; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Earnestine "Tiny" Campbell.The family would like to thank her angel of a caregiver, Donna, and send a thank you to her hospice nurse, Brittany.Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory