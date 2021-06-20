Menu
Dora Hazel Canupp Sides
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Dora Hazel Canupp Sides

May 30, 1934 - June 18, 2021

Dora Hazel Canupp Sides, 87, of Concord, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, after a period of declining health.

She was born May 30, 1934, in Cabarrus County, to the late James Madison Canupp and the late Essie Mae Boulware Canupp. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Junior Sides; brothers, Ace "Hoover" Canupp, Gene Canupp, Carl Canupp, Jim Canupp; sister, Mary Elizabeth Canupp Lindsey; son-in-law, William (Bill) Allen Mabrey Jr.; and great-grandchild, Baxter Floyd Newton.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 22, from 1 to 1:50 p.m., at New Hope Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, in Concord. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by the Revs. Larry Morgan and Dale Jenkins. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Church St., in Concord.

Hazel was a faithful member of New Hope Worship Center for over 60 years and later attended Kerr Memorial Baptist Church with her daughter. She was a member of Woodmen Life for 25 years. Hazel retired from Fieldcrest Cannon in Kannapolis after 40 years as a weaver at Brown Mill, Plant 10. She loved Troutman's BBQ where everyone called her "Momma Lou" (Hazel was a "mother" to everyone). Hazel loved the Lord and served in the church nursery for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mae Elizabeth (Libby) Sides Mabrey and her special friend, Loyd Oliphant; sons, Jimmy Sides(Bonnie) and Bobby Lee Sides(Susan); grandchildren, Joshua Sides(Brittany), Terra Stout, Robbie Mabrey(Courtney), Megan Restivo(Davin), Amber Newton (Shane), Greg Furr(Shelby), and Brandon Seymore(Cristen); great-grandchildren, Victoria Stout, Keegan Sides, Kinsley Sides, Annabelle Restivo, Lawson Restivo, Skylar Newton, Brylie Mae Newton, Riplee Newton, Tye Furr, Avery Furr, and Connor Bobby Seymore; sister-in-law, Janie Canupp; and a number of nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following: New Hope Worship Center, 452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC 28025; Harvest Community Church, 4284 Orphanage Rd., Concord, NC 28027; Kerr Memorial Baptist Church, 25 Highway 49 South, Concord, NC 28025; Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28029; and Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman, 704 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
New Hope Worship Center
452 Brookwood Ave. NE, , Concord, NC
Jun
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Worship Center
452 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Libby, my thought and prayers go out to you and your family.
Pat Martin
Friend
June 20, 2021
