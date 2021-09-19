Menu
Dora Ann Tucker
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Dora Ann Tucker

April 21, 1947 - September 13, 2021

Dora Ann Tucker, 74, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.

Ms. Tucker was born April 21, 1947, in Blakely, Ga., to the late Allen Jackson Murkerson and the late Evelyn Murkerson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Daniel "Danny" Murkerson.

At this time, in these conditions, there will not be a public memorial.

She leaves behind three sons and their spouses, Craig (Maria) Tucker of Charlotte, Michael (Sara) Tucker of Concord, and Stephen (Katie) Tucker, of Concord,; four grandchildren; sister, the Rev. Eleanor Bentley; many family members that loved her; and her bird and her two cat companions.

In lieu of flowers, join with your family and plant a tree in her honor; or make a donation to your local Humane Society or cat rescue.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
