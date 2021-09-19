Dora Ann TuckerApril 21, 1947 - September 13, 2021Dora Ann Tucker, 74, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.Ms. Tucker was born April 21, 1947, in Blakely, Ga., to the late Allen Jackson Murkerson and the late Evelyn Murkerson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Daniel "Danny" Murkerson.At this time, in these conditions, there will not be a public memorial.She leaves behind three sons and their spouses, Craig (Maria) Tucker of Charlotte, Michael (Sara) Tucker of Concord, and Stephen (Katie) Tucker, of Concord,; four grandchildren; sister, the Rev. Eleanor Bentley; many family members that loved her; and her bird and her two cat companions.In lieu of flowers, join with your family and plant a tree in her honor; or make a donation to your local Humane Society or cat rescue.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg