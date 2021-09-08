Doris Elaine Lunsford Benfield
September 3, 1932 - September 3, 2021
Doris Elaine Lunsford Benfield of the Enochville Community entered her Heavenly home Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, after years of living with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Benfield entered glory on her 89th birthday surrounded by loved ones at her daughter and son-in-law's home in China Grove.
Elaine was born Sept. 3, 1932, in a downstairs bedroom in her grandparent's home on Main Street in Kannapolis.
She previously was employed in sales at The Original Towel Store in Kannapolis; as a supervisor at Draymore in Mooresville; and lastly in the early 80s, as owner/operator with her husband of Enochville Food Center. Elaine became a master gardener and transformed her backyard into a showplace of flowers, ponds, and beautiful sidewalks laid by her son. She loved planting a new plant, adding to her yard statues, or hanging a new bird feeder. Many people made special trips to her home to see her flowers. Elaine enjoyed gardening with her family by her side. While it was a lot of work, it was also a place of peace, reflection, and rest. She felt closer to God in her garden.
Elaine was a special caring person who loved to help others. Through the years, she took on the role of caregiver to people who needed her. In her younger years, she was often compared to Elizabeth Taylor. She was a loving wife, mother, grandparent and sister who loved unconditionally and showed it every day.
Preceding her in death were parents, Ruby Pearl Hanley Lunsford of Kannapolis, and Lewis Barton Lunsford; husband, Clyde Mitchell Benfield; daughter, Phyllis Benfield Brosh; and brothers, Bill Lunsford and Wayne Lunsford.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Guy Benfield of Enochville; daughter, Cathy Matthews (Ron) of China Grove; grandson, Mark Lefler of China Grove; sister, Joyce Bonds of Kannapolis; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lefler of China Grove, Lexi Lefler and Sonny Lefler of Florida; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethpage United Methodist Church, 109 Fellowship Ave. in Kannapolis, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Gary McDonald. A visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the church cemetery immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19, the family requests masks and social distancing when possible.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Antoinette McMillan of Prospero Health; Ashley Stevens of Project C.A.R.E; and Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County whose help was invaluable. We'd also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Elaine's regular hospice nurse, Cindy, and all the other hospice nurses who took such good care of and were so loving and kind to Elaine; the hospice social worker, Wendy; the hospice chaplain, Charles Thompson; and anyone else from hospice who helped; and caregiver, Hilda Gobble, who treated Elaine with such love and compassion; Susan Corriher, who made her smile with Elvis gifts from Graceland; our neighbor Allyson Coleman, who would drop everything to help with emergencies; Linda Hyman, who loved to bring mom chocolate pies and check on her; and Locke Fire Department who came to assist several times. Cathy wants to thank her aunt, Joyce Bonds, for her never-ending love, help, and support. Thank you to all the neighbors of Forest Pines and all our friends for offers to help, but mostly for your kindness and prayers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.