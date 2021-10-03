Doris Bost McCurdy BiggersFebruary 7, 1927 - September 30, 2021Doris Bost McCurdy Biggers, 94, born Feb. 7, 1927, daughter of the late Rob and Sissy Bost went to be with Jesus Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.Doris was married to the late Herbert "Hub" McCurdy for 40 years. She also enjoyed 30 years of marriage to Pastor Hugh Biggers.Doris was a life-long resident of Cabarrus County, a member of Parkwood Baptist Church and was a faithful employee for 50-plus years at Cabarrus Bank.Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her sister, Joyce Bost Carter and husband, Al Carter of Charlotte; Sherry Gordon, her beloved niece, and husband Bob, who were Doris's loving caregivers the last years of her life. Also surviving are her special nephew, Dr. Robert Carter and his wife, Vicki of College Station, Texas. Also surviving are the children of her second husband including Donnie Biggers of Charlotte and Lisa Lippert of Fayetteville; grandson, Christopher Biggers and family; and devoted niece, Judy Daniels.Preceding in death also includes her sister, Blanche Bost Vest; and brother, Frank Bost.The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Cabarrus County, especially Kim and Gloria for their love and dedication over the past seven months.A graveside service is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, officiated by Pastor Michael Waters of Parkwood Baptist Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord