Doris Fisher Rabon
June 9, 1938 - June 4, 2021
Doris Fisher Rabon, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
She was born June 9, 1938, in Rowan County, a daughter of the late H.L. Fisher and Mattie Pethel Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Nelson Rabon.
Doris was a member of Kannapolis Church of God. She was a Godly woman and loved going to church. She loved her family and loved being at home with her family and keeping her home clean. In earlier years, she loved going on trips to the mountains.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Kannapolis Church of God, officiated by Dr. Greg Sloop and the Rev. Barbara Watkins. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church.
Doris is survived by her son, Jason Rabon (Shanon); daughters, Kim Hollifield, Chrystal Cretin (David), and Lori Goodman (Johnny); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis, NC 28081 or at KCOG.org
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.