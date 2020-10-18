Doris Yates RogersSeptember 1, 1940 - October 16, 2020Doris Yates Rogers, 80, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Atrium Northeast Medical Center.She was born Sept. 1, 1940, to the late the Rev. J. Clyde Yates and V.C. Yates of Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Steve Rogers; two brothers, Clyde Yates Jr. and Robert Yates; and four sisters, Sarah Goare, Rachel Wall, Martha Brady and Phyllis Harvell.Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Nancy Rogers White (Jim); grandson, Joshua White; sister, Elaine; brother, Richard (Judy); many in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.A memorial service to honor Doris' life and faith will be held at a later date at McGill Baptist Church, Concord, where she was a member.Doris worked with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service of Cabarrus County for many years as a Family and Consumer Sciences agent. She loved her job and was a blessing to many people across the county and state. Doris also served as organist of McGill Baptist Church, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, was a member of the Joy Club, and sang with the Piedmont Choral Society. She served on the Boards of Directors of several philanthropic organizations in the community. She loved playing the piano, cello, recorder and several other musical instruments. Doris also served with pride on the Cabarrus County Agricultural Fair Board. She and her grandson, Josh, loved to enter exhibits from his garden, winning many blue ribbons.Doris' passion was offering hospitality and grace to all those she met. Her generous spirit and loving heart endeared her to friends and strangers alike. She was a true encourager, giving us a beautiful example of obedience to Jesus' command to "love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself." We are profoundly grateful to God for her life and witness.