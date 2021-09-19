Dorothy Mae Scott BrooksMrs. Dorothy Mae Scott Brooks, 88, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Word of God Mission Church, 717 E Park Dr. in Monroe. Interment will follow in the Suncrest Cemetery in Monroe. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Harris Funeral Home & Cremations of Monroe.Harris Funeral Home & Cremationsof Monroe