Dorothy Mae Scott Brooks
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home - Monroe
601 Winchester Ave
Monroe, NC
Dorothy Mae Scott Brooks

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Scott Brooks, 88, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Word of God Mission Church, 717 E Park Dr. in Monroe. Interment will follow in the Suncrest Cemetery in Monroe. A public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Harris Funeral Home & Cremations of Monroe.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremations

of Monroe

www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2021.
My condolences to the Brooks family sorry for your loss. Love and prayers go out to you all.
Teresa M. Grier
Friend
September 20, 2021
