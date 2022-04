Dorothy Mae Sells EckardDecember 20, 2020Dorothy Mae Sells Eckard, 90, of Kannapolis, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Bethpage United Methodist Church Cemetery.Whitley's Funeral Home