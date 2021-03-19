Dorothy Caroline Hinson EdwardsFebruary 24, 1939 - March 16, 2021Dorothy Caroline Hinson Edwards, 82, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Mrs. Edwards was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Oakboro, to the late John Elijah Hinson and Mattie Jane Smith Hinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Morris Ray Edwards; son, Nicky Ray Edwards; six brothers; and her twin sister.Dorothy was an avid gardener. She loved being outside tending to her flowers which brought her great joy. She also loved all kinds of crafts, including cross stitch, basket weaving, toll painting, card making, macrame, sewing, ceramics, embroidery, and mosaics just to name a few. She loved her church family and served in many different roles at West Concord Baptist Church through the years including children's Sunday school teacher and the card ministry. She loved to read and study her Bible which brought her much peace and comfort. But most of all she loved her family. It was the most important thing to her. She has deeply missed being able to visit with her sisters and grandchildren over the past year; but she was always loving them and praying for them. She loved to laugh at the antics of her great-grandchildren, and constantly spoke of her grandchildren with great pride.A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at West Concord Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Michael Farley.Survivors include daughter, Renee (Daniel) Zwick of Concord; grandchildren, Dominick Edwards of Concord, Zachary (Ginia) Edwards of Iron Station, Holley (Matt) Washburn of Kannapolis, Elise (Adam) Carter of Concord, Danny (Haley) Zwick of Hampstead, Caroline Zwick of Charlotte and Bryanna (Jonathan) Davlin of Huntersville; sisters, Gerrie Thompson of Bunnell, Fla., Brenda Osborne of Badin, Janice (Bobby) Williams of Oakboro and Linda (Charles) Honeycutt of Norwood; along with 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the West Concord Baptist Church building fund.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord