Dorothy Tunstall
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Dorothy Tunstall

April 16, 1931 - December 7, 2020

Dorothy Jean Privette Tunstall, 89, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Dorothy was born April 16, 1931, in Union County, to the late Theodore Roosevelt Privette and Ila Wright Privette.

Dorothy owned and operated Burroughs Research Agency for over 35 years. In her free time, she loved to travel overseas and see the world. She also loved singing and was a former member of Troutman Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Aubrie Tunstall Sr.; and a brother, Cecil L. Privette.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Ted (Jearldine) Privette; niece, Stephanie Privette; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Services will remain private at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dorthy was a sweetheart who never failed to make others smile. Im so glad I got to care for her. I always think of her little songs she would make and they always make me feel better. RIP you amazing woman.
Y.Ramos
January 14, 2021
I am so sorry about the passing odd Dorothy she was the sweetest person ever I am so happy I got to know her from morning side of Concord
Tekia mackin
December 11, 2020
