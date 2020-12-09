Dorothy TunstallApril 16, 1931 - December 7, 2020Dorothy Jean Privette Tunstall, 89, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.Dorothy was born April 16, 1931, in Union County, to the late Theodore Roosevelt Privette and Ila Wright Privette.Dorothy owned and operated Burroughs Research Agency for over 35 years. In her free time, she loved to travel overseas and see the world. She also loved singing and was a former member of Troutman Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Aubrie Tunstall Sr.; and a brother, Cecil L. Privette.Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Ted (Jearldine) Privette; niece, Stephanie Privette; and numerous other nieces and nephews.Services will remain private at this time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.Whitley's Funeral Home