Dustin Scott DownerOctober 7, 1980 - March 25, 2022Dustin Scott Downer, 41, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.Dustin was born Oct. 7, 1980, to Fred Downer and the late Dian Downer.Dustin was preceded in death by his mother, Sheba Dian Downer; and brother, Daniel Downer.Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Fred Downer and his wife, Pam; his partner of 10 years, Brianna Jordan; children, Damien, Ireland, Daniel and Arya Downer; sisters, Shanna Russ and Mandy Marlow; niece he adored, Macy "Moo Moo" Rary; and two nephews, T.J. Peck and Austin Dennard and his wife, Chelsea; and great-nephew, Austin Dennard.All services are being held privately.