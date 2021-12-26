Dustin "Dusty" Eugene Karriker
May 18, 1975 - December 22, 2021
Dustin "Dusty" Eugene Karriker, 46, of Mt. Ulla, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dustin was born May 18, 1975, in New Hanover County. His parents are Donald Eugene Karriker and stepmother Patricia Freeze Karriker; and mother, Rebecca Viola Skipper Karriker.
Dustin was a graduate of Mooresville High School and later attended computer and electrical training at ECPI. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family.
Family members left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents, include his wife, Misty Butcher Karriker of the home; daughter, Madison Alise Karriker of the home; son, Michael Dorsett and wife, Courtney and their son, Mikey.
The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.