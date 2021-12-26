Menu
Dustin Eugene "Dusty" Karriker
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Dustin "Dusty" Eugene Karriker

May 18, 1975 - December 22, 2021

Dustin "Dusty" Eugene Karriker, 46, of Mt. Ulla, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dustin was born May 18, 1975, in New Hanover County. His parents are Donald Eugene Karriker and stepmother Patricia Freeze Karriker; and mother, Rebecca Viola Skipper Karriker.

Dustin was a graduate of Mooresville High School and later attended computer and electrical training at ECPI. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family.

Family members left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents, include his wife, Misty Butcher Karriker of the home; daughter, Madison Alise Karriker of the home; son, Michael Dorsett and wife, Courtney and their son, Mikey.

The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear of Dustins passing. Prayers for your family at this difficult time.
M´Liss and Jim Murphy
Other
December 30, 2021
