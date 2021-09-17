Menu
Earl Faggart Barringer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Earl Faggart Barringer

September 26, 1931

- September 14, 2021

Mr. Earl Faggart Barringer 89, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family and friend.

The visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Earl's life will follow at 3 p.m., at Wilkinson Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Barrett, with burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.

Mr. Barringer was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Cabarrus County, son of the late James R. Barringer and Maude Faggart Barringer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children's mother, Joyce Bodenheimer Barringer; sisters, Faye Sikes, Ila Watson, Geneva Harvell; brothers, James Barringer, Frank Barringer and Leonard Barringer.

Earl was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Consolidated Freightways. He enjoyed fishing, cooking for his family and friends and spending time with his family.

Mr. Barringer is survived by his daughters, Donna Barringer of the home, Debra Pidatella (Mike) of Magnolia Texas; granddaughter, Jennifer Janke (Konrad) of Conroe, Texas; and one great-grandchild, Clara Janke of Conroe Texas. He is also survived by one sister, Ola Sells, of Harrisburg, and various special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church 3476 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.

Mask wearing is required for the visitation and service.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
