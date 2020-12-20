Earnest J. Russell
July 14, 1950 - December 14, 2020
Mr. Earnest "Ernie" J. Russell, transitioned peacefully after his battle with cancer, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Cabarrus Hospice House.
He was born July 14, 1950, to the late James Russell and late Alice Russell of Midland. Ernie attended Logan H.S, NC Governors School, School of Arts for music and graduated from Central Cabarrus H.S. He earned a Duke University scholarship to study chemistry. Ernie had an extensive career as a Textile Chemist with Ciba-Geigy (Crompton & Knowles Colors Inc.) and Burlington Industries, and was awarded six US Patents. He enjoyed singing for the Lord, excelled at tennis (USTA NC - top 20), and created professional watercolor paintings.
Ernie served God using his gifted voice to cantor in St. Peter (Charlotte) and Our Lady of Grace Catholic (Greensboro) Church choirs. He served in diocese stewardship roles. Ernie enjoyed global travel, growing orchids/flowers, and creating fine carpentry. He was an enthusiastic Duke alumnus and basketball fan. Ernie loved his family, which grieves his loss but takes comfort in precious memories.
His memory will be cherished by a daughter, Kia Lawton (Michael) of Concord; son, Gabriel Russell (Karen) of Fayetteville, Ga.; their mother, Rose Morgan Russell of Charlotte; five brothers, Kenneth, Alfred, Pierre (Beverly), Bobby (Angela), and Robby (Michelle); grandchildren, Yaminah Russell, Nathan Lawton, Kamryn Lawton, and Inara Russell; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. He was preceded by his sister, Mary Lockett (Edward).
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Charlotte. Interment ceremony will be held after the service at the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial Red Hill Science Education Fund ([email protected]
).
Grier Funeral Servicewww.grierfuneralservice.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.