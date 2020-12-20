Menu
Earnest J. Russell
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC
Earnest J. Russell

July 14, 1950 - December 14, 2020

Mr. Earnest "Ernie" J. Russell, transitioned peacefully after his battle with cancer, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Cabarrus Hospice House.

He was born July 14, 1950, to the late James Russell and late Alice Russell of Midland. Ernie attended Logan H.S, NC Governors School, School of Arts for music and graduated from Central Cabarrus H.S. He earned a Duke University scholarship to study chemistry. Ernie had an extensive career as a Textile Chemist with Ciba-Geigy (Crompton & Knowles Colors Inc.) and Burlington Industries, and was awarded six US Patents. He enjoyed singing for the Lord, excelled at tennis (USTA NC - top 20), and created professional watercolor paintings.

Ernie served God using his gifted voice to cantor in St. Peter (Charlotte) and Our Lady of Grace Catholic (Greensboro) Church choirs. He served in diocese stewardship roles. Ernie enjoyed global travel, growing orchids/flowers, and creating fine carpentry. He was an enthusiastic Duke alumnus and basketball fan. Ernie loved his family, which grieves his loss but takes comfort in precious memories.

His memory will be cherished by a daughter, Kia Lawton (Michael) of Concord; son, Gabriel Russell (Karen) of Fayetteville, Ga.; their mother, Rose Morgan Russell of Charlotte; five brothers, Kenneth, Alfred, Pierre (Beverly), Bobby (Angela), and Robby (Michelle); grandchildren, Yaminah Russell, Nathan Lawton, Kamryn Lawton, and Inara Russell; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. He was preceded by his sister, Mary Lockett (Edward).

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Charlotte. Interment ceremony will be held after the service at the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the memorial Red Hill Science Education Fund ([email protected]).

Grier Funeral Service

www.grierfuneralservice.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A wonderful classmate at Central Cabarrus. Ernest left for Duke and I to Davidson.. So enjoyed the conversations with him and the gentlemanly competition through our Guidance Counselor at the time, Mrs. Putnam. She loved us both. Such a great guy. Thinking of his family. Bob Peele
Robert Peele
Friend
December 21, 2020
I will always remember the fondest of memories of singing with Ernie and playing for him. We loved doing Faure and Franck together and sharing in the special moments when we could just let go and truly praise Almighty God through music. Ernie's memory also lives on in my home as he was a frequent visitor. Ernie helped me with many landscaping projects, and paint and tile jobs inside, often while arguing back and forth with his friend, Larry! He was a special friend and it was a privilege to know him, work with him, laugh and cry with him, and be a part of his life, just as he was such a valuable part of mine. Requiescat In Pace, my dear friend.
Andrew O'C
Friend
December 19, 2020
To the Russell Family my name is Rev Margaret Love .
Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and tears and in a. place of warmth and comfort is .”Where there are no days are years. God bless you all Love Margaret Russell Love
Margaret Russell Love
Family
December 19, 2020
Ernest Russell. In the night grade I found a cousin. I have always respected you and wish we could have been closer in life. I’ll see you in heaven. Hope you will be singing.
Bill Russell
Family
December 18, 2020
