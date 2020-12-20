I will always remember the fondest of memories of singing with Ernie and playing for him. We loved doing Faure and Franck together and sharing in the special moments when we could just let go and truly praise Almighty God through music. Ernie's memory also lives on in my home as he was a frequent visitor. Ernie helped me with many landscaping projects, and paint and tile jobs inside, often while arguing back and forth with his friend, Larry! He was a special friend and it was a privilege to know him, work with him, laugh and cry with him, and be a part of his life, just as he was such a valuable part of mine. Requiescat In Pace, my dear friend.

Andrew O'C Friend December 19, 2020