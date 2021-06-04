Eddie Wayne Fisher
June 3, 1947 - June 2, 2021
Eddie Wayne Fisher, 73, of Concord, passed away peacefully June 2, 2021, at home, after a period of declining health.
Born June 3, 1947, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Robert Edward and Margaret Nell Barrier Fisher.
Wayne more than honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent his career in banking as a check processing manager. Wayne was a member of the Piedmont Adventure Club and also a member of the Photography Club at the Concord Senior Center. He really enjoyed hiking; at one time, hiking part of the Appalachian Trail. One of his greatest joys was traveling with his loving wife of 47 years, Arlene.
Aside from his loving wife, Arlene Frazier Fisher, he is survived by his son, Jerry Wayne Wilson and wife, Virgie, of Clearwater, Fla.; two granddaughters, Liza Hattery and husband, Andy, and Leah Wilkinson; four great-grandchildren, Andy Hattery Jr., Arianne Hattery, McKayla Hattery and Javen Wilkinson; brother, Jerry Lee Fisher; and sister, Gaynell Collins.
A funeral service to honor Wayne's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel in Kannapolis. Pastor Tom Sanquist and Tom Thorne will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct., Concord, NC 28025 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.