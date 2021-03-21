Menu
Eddie Eugene McDonald
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Eddie Eugene McDonald

December 17, 1959 - March 19, 2021

Eddie Eugene McDonald, 61, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 22, at 12 p.m., at Roberta Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Steve Pennington. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Eddie was born Dec. 17, 1959, in Concord, to the late Ernest L. McDonald Sr. and Geraldine Furr McDonald.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherri M. Lee; grandchildren, Taylor and Hunter Lee; sisters, Ramonia Kellis (Ray) and Shirley Hoggard; brothers, Leonard McDonald and Gary McDonald (Syble); and many nieces and nephews, that were treated as grandchildren, who loved him dearly.

Eddie was a devoted caregiver to members of his family and to others. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his pets. He wasn't in Church on Sundays but loved God and knew the bible in and out. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Roberta Baptist Church
NC
Mar
22
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Roberta Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
