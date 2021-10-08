Edith Oehler AllredOctober 8, 1928 - October 6, 2021Mrs. Edith Oehler Allred, formerly of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Mount Pleasant House.A graveside service for her will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Jerry Hagler. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.Edith was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Walter F. Oehler and Maggie Cline Oehler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, C. J. "Pete" Allred.Edith worked for Cabarrus Bank & Trust and later at First Union Bank as a commercial loan processor. She was a member of Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church and Circle #3.Edith is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.Wilkinson Funeral Home