Edith Oehler Allred
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Edith Oehler Allred

October 8, 1928 - October 6, 2021

Mrs. Edith Oehler Allred, formerly of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Mount Pleasant House.

A graveside service for her will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Jerry Hagler. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

Edith was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Walter F. Oehler and Maggie Cline Oehler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, C. J. "Pete" Allred.

Edith worked for Cabarrus Bank & Trust and later at First Union Bank as a commercial loan processor. She was a member of Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church and Circle #3.

Edith is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church Cemetery
6841 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC
Wilkinson Funeral Home
1 Entry
Praying for the family. Edith was a very sweet lady.
Kimberly Cline Honeycutt
October 11, 2021
