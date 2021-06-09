Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Fink Smith
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Edith Fink Smith

August 18, 1924 - June 7, 2021

Mrs. Edith Fink Smith, 96, of Fuquay-Varina, formerly of Concord, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Laurels of Forest Glenn in Garner.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery on Gold Hill Rd., in Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Samuel Mailleue will officiate.

Edith was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Frank Ruben Fink and Ada Mae Cline Fink. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Gene" Smith; brothers, Joe and Clyde Fink; and son-in-law, James Hodges.

Edith retired from Cannon Mills and was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. After the death of her husband in 1986, Edith moved to Fuquay-Varina in 1991, to be close to her daughter. She continued to stay in contact with her family and friends here in Cabarrus County.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Jean Hodges of Angier; grandsons, Sammy Hodges of Fuquay-Varina and Zach Hodges of Raleigh; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edith's memory to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mt Pleasant, NC 28124.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
9400 Gold Hill Rd, Mt. Pleasant, NC
Jun
12
Interment
2:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
9400 Gold Hill Rd, Mt. Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.