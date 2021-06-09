Edith Fink SmithAugust 18, 1924 - June 7, 2021Mrs. Edith Fink Smith, 96, of Fuquay-Varina, formerly of Concord, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Laurels of Forest Glenn in Garner.A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery on Gold Hill Rd., in Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Samuel Mailleue will officiate.Edith was born Aug. 18, 1924, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Frank Ruben Fink and Ada Mae Cline Fink. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Gene" Smith; brothers, Joe and Clyde Fink; and son-in-law, James Hodges.Edith retired from Cannon Mills and was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. After the death of her husband in 1986, Edith moved to Fuquay-Varina in 1991, to be close to her daughter. She continued to stay in contact with her family and friends here in Cabarrus County.She is survived by her daughter, Laura Jean Hodges of Angier; grandsons, Sammy Hodges of Fuquay-Varina and Zach Hodges of Raleigh; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edith's memory to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mt Pleasant, NC 28124.Wilkinson Funeral Home