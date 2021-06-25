Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.Mr. Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr., 85, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home in Charlotte.No services will be held at this time.Mr. Ackerly was born June 11, 1936, in Goshen, N.Y. He was a son of the late Andrew Cowan Ackerly and Dorothy Emma Hitchcock Ackerly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Anne Lowery Ackerly.Mr. Ackerly is survived by three daughters, Tammy A. Montgomery, Victoria Miles and husband, Michael, of Rockwell, and Andrea Hart; son, Edward A. Ackerly Jr. and wife, Monica, of New Jersey; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory