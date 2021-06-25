Menu
Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr.

Mr. Edward Andrew Ackerly Sr., 85, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home in Charlotte.

No services will be held at this time.

Mr. Ackerly was born June 11, 1936, in Goshen, N.Y. He was a son of the late Andrew Cowan Ackerly and Dorothy Emma Hitchcock Ackerly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Anne Lowery Ackerly.

Mr. Ackerly is survived by three daughters, Tammy A. Montgomery, Victoria Miles and husband, Michael, of Rockwell, and Andrea Hart; son, Edward A. Ackerly Jr. and wife, Monica, of New Jersey; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 25, 2021.
My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.
Gert Roosje
Family
June 29, 2021
I met your Dad while delivering Meals on wheels. He was such a joy each time we saw him and his sweet little pup. I will miss him. Prayers for y´all during this sad time.
Cheri Moore
Other
June 26, 2021
May Eddie Rest In Peace. Condolences to his family.
Connie Quinion Bray
School
June 26, 2021
my condolances to the family. I remember him as a funny uncle.
Doug seely sr.
Family
June 25, 2021
