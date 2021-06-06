Edward T. FinkFebruary 28, 1928 - June 4, 2021Edward T. Fink, 93, of Kannapolis, passed away, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Neal Jones and Wes Judy officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, at the church, prior to the service.The family would like friends and visitor to please wear a mask.Ed was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Homer Lee Fink and Helen Hawkins Fink.He worked for Cannon Mills in the Order and Data department until his retirement. He was a choir director for a total of 42 years, seven years at St. John's United Church of Christ and for his last 35 years at Mt. Olivet Methodist. He was a member of the Singing Saints at Forest Hills Methodist Church, Piedmont Choral Society, and Salisbury Singing Singers at Rufty Senior Center. He also started the Piedmont Men's Choir and played the piano at NE Medical Center. His musical talent touched the lives of many people in this community and state.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquolyn Tyson Fink (2000); and two brothers, Doug Fink and H.L. Fink.Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Keith B. Fink (Ann) of Concord, Dean Fink (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; three grandchildren, Tyson Fink (Jessi), Lee Katherine Fink, Bryan Fink; two great-grandchildren, Willa and Etta Fink; and one brother, Bill Fink.Memorials may be made to, Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home