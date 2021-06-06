Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward T. Fink
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Edward T. Fink

February 28, 1928 - June 4, 2021

Edward T. Fink, 93, of Kannapolis, passed away, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Neal Jones and Wes Judy officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, at the church, prior to the service.

The family would like friends and visitor to please wear a mask.

Ed was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Homer Lee Fink and Helen Hawkins Fink.

He worked for Cannon Mills in the Order and Data department until his retirement. He was a choir director for a total of 42 years, seven years at St. John's United Church of Christ and for his last 35 years at Mt. Olivet Methodist. He was a member of the Singing Saints at Forest Hills Methodist Church, Piedmont Choral Society, and Salisbury Singing Singers at Rufty Senior Center. He also started the Piedmont Men's Choir and played the piano at NE Medical Center. His musical talent touched the lives of many people in this community and state.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquolyn Tyson Fink (2000); and two brothers, Doug Fink and H.L. Fink.

Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Keith B. Fink (Ann) of Concord, Dean Fink (Cynthia) of Kannapolis; three grandchildren, Tyson Fink (Jessi), Lee Katherine Fink, Bryan Fink; two great-grandchildren, Willa and Etta Fink; and one brother, Bill Fink.

Memorials may be made to, Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC
Jun
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My father, Lewis "Pete" McCombs, was very fond of Ed. My condolences to you, Keith and Dean.
Lisa McCombs Duplisea
June 11, 2021
Bill, Carolyn, Keith, and Dean, as I said to Paige, God´s celestial choir will welcome Ed to their membership to sing praises and hallelujahs for eternity! What a beautiful life he lived expressed through his music. So fortunate he touched my life. With much affection, I remember.
Sylvia M. Fink
Other
June 11, 2021
Have so often heard my husband, Harold Jenkins, now deceased, mention Ed. I hope you will take my deep condolences in the memory of their long friendship. It was my honor to have known him for a short time and I know he will be missed.
Georgianne Jenkins
Friend
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results