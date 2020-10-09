The Rev. Edward Hudson DanielNovember 17, 1929 - October 5, 2020The Rev. Edward Hudson Daniel, 90, of Concord, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at The Gardens of Taylor Glen, following a period of declining health.He was born Nov. 17, 1929, in Granville County, a son of the late Royal Thomas Daniel and Willie Lee Thomas Daniel.Rev. Daniel was a 1947 graduate of Berea High School, a 1949 graduate of Mars Hill College, a 1951 graduate of Wake Forest College and a 1954 graduate of the Southeastern Baptist Seminary. He was ordained in 1953.His had served as a pastor at Boytdon Baptist Church, Liberty Baptist Church, Avorette Baptist Church, Franklinville Baptist Church, Haymore Memorial Baptist Church in Mount Airy, and his last pastorate was at First Baptist Church in China Grove until his retirement in 1991.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Riddle Daniel, whom he married July 18, 1953. She died Dec. 2, 2006. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Maynard Lyon Daniel, Eleanor Daniel Sigmon, Royal "Roy" Thomas Daniel Jr. and Robert (Sanford) Daniel.Survivors include his son, James Edward Daniel and wife, Patricia "Patti" of Charlotte; grandson, William "Will" Thomas Daniel and John Coggin of Nottingham, England; granddaughter, Margaret Rose "Maggie" Daniel of Charlotte and Katharine "Katie" Elisabeth Daniel and husband, David Johnson, of Charlottesville, Va.The Rev. Daniel lived in China Grove until he moved to Taylor Glen, where he was a charter resident.Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the private viewing and graveside will be held for family only. Anyone who attends is asked to wear a mask and obey distancing regulations.The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Baptist Retirement Home Foundation for the Ed and Betty Daniel Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 11024, Winston-Salem, NC 27116.Whitley's Funeral Home