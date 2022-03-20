Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eleanor Marie Thompson Burleson
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Eleanor Marie Thompson Burleson

September 16, 1937 - February 28, 2022

Eleanor Marie Thompson Burleson, 84, of Concord, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Morningside of Concord.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Aaron Edwards. The family will receive friends, following the service, at the church.

Eleanor was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Leaksville, to the late Nellie Haynes Thompson and the late William Oscar Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Ernie" L. Burleson; brother, James S. Thompson; and niece, Cynthia Stone.

Eleanor was a graduate of Leaksville High School and spent her career working for the Cabarrus County School System. Eleanor enjoyed the beauty of nature and was a skilled gardener, creating beautiful landscapes at her Concord home and her mountain cabin in western North Carolina. These served as the backdrop for many years of hospitality shared with Eleanor's many friends, coworkers and family.

She is survived by her nieces, Ann Marie Bamford, Annette Lasley; nephews, Alan Thompson, David Stone; sister, Mary Ann Stone; and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care-Mount Airy, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.