Eleanor Marie Thompson BurlesonSeptember 16, 1937 - February 28, 2022Eleanor Marie Thompson Burleson, 84, of Concord, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Morningside of Concord.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Aaron Edwards. The family will receive friends, following the service, at the church.Eleanor was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Leaksville, to the late Nellie Haynes Thompson and the late William Oscar Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Ernie" L. Burleson; brother, James S. Thompson; and niece, Cynthia Stone.Eleanor was a graduate of Leaksville High School and spent her career working for the Cabarrus County School System. Eleanor enjoyed the beauty of nature and was a skilled gardener, creating beautiful landscapes at her Concord home and her mountain cabin in western North Carolina. These served as the backdrop for many years of hospitality shared with Eleanor's many friends, coworkers and family.She is survived by her nieces, Ann Marie Bamford, Annette Lasley; nephews, Alan Thompson, David Stone; sister, Mary Ann Stone; and extended family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care-Mount Airy, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home