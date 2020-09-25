Elizabeth Lampkin Crowell



April 23, 1944 - September 15, 2020



Elizabeth Lampkin Crowell, 76, of Concord, was called home Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.



She was born in Charlotte, and was the daughter of Robert and Pearl Lampkin of Charlotte. She was a graduate of Plato Price High School in Charlotte. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, she went on to retire from Southern Bell and later worked at USLEC and Target.



She is survived by children, Derrick, Anthony and Teresa Crowell; grandchildren, Felitia, Christopher and Bryan Crowell. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Mary and Eddie Lampkin; her nephew, Michael Lampkin; great-nephew, Jordan Lampkin. She was the light and love of our lives and we celebrate the wisdom, grace and strength that are her everlasting legacy.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Ave., Charlotte, is in charge of the arrangements.

