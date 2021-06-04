Menu
Elizabeth Keeter Propst
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Elizabeth Keeter Propst

Mrs. Elizabeth Madeline Keeter Propst, 98, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Tom Cabaniss will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Sunday, at Lady's Funeral Home.

Mrs. Propst was born May 10, 1923, in Union County. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Keeter and Lessie Ann Helms Keeter.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She previously worked for Cannon Mills, Belk department store and most importantly, she was a housewife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray Propst; two sisters, Doris Drye and Juanita Lanier; and two brothers, James Keeter and Henry Keeter.

Mrs. Propst is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gurley and husband, Mark, of Kannapolis; son, Greg Propst and wife, Amy, of China Grove; three grandchildren, Justin Propst and wife, Sarah, Jacob Gurley and fiancée, Holly Allen, and Anna Gurley; and one great-granddaughter, Lynlee Propst.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 101 N Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Jun
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home Chapel
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
