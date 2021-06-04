Elizabeth Keeter PropstMrs. Elizabeth Madeline Keeter Propst, 98, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Tom Cabaniss will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Sunday, at Lady's Funeral Home.Mrs. Propst was born May 10, 1923, in Union County. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Thomas Keeter and Lessie Ann Helms Keeter.She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She previously worked for Cannon Mills, Belk department store and most importantly, she was a housewife.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray Propst; two sisters, Doris Drye and Juanita Lanier; and two brothers, James Keeter and Henry Keeter.Mrs. Propst is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gurley and husband, Mark, of Kannapolis; son, Greg Propst and wife, Amy, of China Grove; three grandchildren, Justin Propst and wife, Sarah, Jacob Gurley and fiancée, Holly Allen, and Anna Gurley; and one great-granddaughter, Lynlee Propst.Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 101 N Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory