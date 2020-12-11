Ellen Burlene Crisco Shuffler
August 24, 1927 - December 9, 2020
Ellen Burlene Crisco Shuffler, 93, of Concord, formerly of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Bingham Cauldwell Crisco and Martha Udora Furr Crisco. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Rayven Shuffler.
Ellen was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Concord. She was a weaver at Linn-Corriher Mills for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed baking, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and friends.
Family members left to cherish her memory are three sons, Larry Smith and wife, Tina, of Rockwell, Vernon Smith of Concord and Douglas Smith of Charlotte; three daughters, Linda Black and husband, Ben, of Pilot Mountain, Benda Ashley of Kannapolis and Ellen Johnson and husband, Steve, of Concord. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Rev. James Smith. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.