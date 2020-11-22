Ellis Herbert Levinson
August 20, 1928 - November 20, 2020
If our Dad, rather than his children, was writing about his life, he would say it was wonderful and full. Ellis had a view of what is important in life that was simple and easy to understand. He loved his family, he believed in hard work, cherished the business he built and was always in search of the next great corned beef sandwich.
Ellis was born in Baltimore, and lived there with his parents, Morris and Ann; and younger brother, Gary, until they moved to Gastonia, where his father went into a partnership to open Morris Jewelers on the main corner of downtown Gastonia. Ellis grew up in Gastonia and was a proud Eagle Scout. Dad went to U.N.C. Chapel Hill, where he made life-long friends at the TEP house. During that time, he courted Mary Ann Cohen, also from Gastonia, whom he married when Mom was 18 and Dad was 22. After Chapel Hill, Dad served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.
Ellis and Mary Ann made Charlotte their home after the Army. Following lessons learned from father, Morris, he opened Ellis Jewelers in July of 1953, in downtown Concord. The business took time to build, but it became a great success. The store is thriving to this day, now owned by son, Dan. Dad loved the store; he was excited to go to work every day. He made wonderful friendships in Concord and gained the respect of devoted customers who still speak about his kindness. Ellis was a leader in Concord's Downtown Merchants Association. He worked hard to maintain the vitality of downtown Concord. There are generations of families that buy jewelry at the store because of their trust in Ellis, and now Dan. Ellis was also a co-founder and leader of the Southeastern Jewelers Association, a buying group that enabled independent jewelers throughout the Carolinas to compete with the big chains.
Ellis had a wonderful marriage to Mary Ann, until her death in 1997. They loved and were proud of their daughter, Lynne Sheffer, married to Morey (and grandson, David married to Julie, and great-grandsons, Abe, Miles and Dean); their son, Hal married to Holly (and grandson, Adam); and son, Dan married to Stacy (and grandchildren, Jacob and Samantha). Ellis and Mary Ann were supportive parents, intent on giving us a clear set of values and a strong sense of independence. Our parents were fair but strict. Our friends complained about their early curfews because their parents would tell them "that's what the Levinsons are doing". Ellis is also survived by his loving but irreverent brother, Gary and wife, Janie.
In the last 20 years, Ellis became a gym regular, first at the Central Y.M.C.A. and later at the Levine J.C.C. He made many gym friends, whom looked forward to his constant smile and his bright yellow workout shoes. Ellis was also a life-long member of Temple Israel.
Ellis' family is grateful for the special care Camille Chaplin and her wonderful team gave Ellis in the last couple of years, as well as for the nurses, staff and doctors at Aldersgate's Asbury Center and Atrium's Carolinas Medical Center during the last few weeks.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at The Hebrew Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellis' memory could be made to The Community Free Clinic, 528 A Lake Concord Rd. NE, Concord, NC 28025 (communityfreeclinic.org
); Jewish Family Services, 5007 Providence Rd. Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28226 (jfscharlotte.org/donate/
); or to Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Rd., Charlotte 28226 (Templeisraelnc.org
).
Harry and Bryant Funeral Homewww.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.