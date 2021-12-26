Emmitt Allen Ray
December 26, 1941 - December 21, 2021
Emmitt Allen Ray, 79, passed away at University Hospital in Charlotte Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, at Connect Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service in the sanctuary. Burial will be in Kentucky.
Emmitt was born in Flemingsburg, Ky., Dec. 26, 1941. He was the son of John Louie and Mary T. Helpinstine Ray. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He had a long career before retiring from IBM in Charlotte. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jason K. Ray and Emmitt A. Ray II; and sister, Carolyn Frederick.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlotte Crain Ray; stepsons, Tim Porter (Lisa) and John Porter both of Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Kelly Palmer; brother, Yancey Ray of Lexington; grandchildren, Jack, Brady and Gracyn Ray, and Matthew and Alyssa Porter; and great-grandchildren, Kameron and Bailey Porter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jason Ray Foundation, P.O. Box 6326, Concord, NC 28027, www.JasonRay.org
