Emmitt Allen Ray
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Emmitt Allen Ray

December 26, 1941 - December 21, 2021

Emmitt Allen Ray, 79, passed away at University Hospital in Charlotte Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, at Connect Christian Church. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the service in the sanctuary. Burial will be in Kentucky.

Emmitt was born in Flemingsburg, Ky., Dec. 26, 1941. He was the son of John Louie and Mary T. Helpinstine Ray. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He had a long career before retiring from IBM in Charlotte. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jason K. Ray and Emmitt A. Ray II; and sister, Carolyn Frederick.

Mr. Ray is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlotte Crain Ray; stepsons, Tim Porter (Lisa) and John Porter both of Lexington, Ky.; stepdaughter, Kelly Palmer; brother, Yancey Ray of Lexington; grandchildren, Jack, Brady and Gracyn Ray, and Matthew and Alyssa Porter; and great-grandchildren, Kameron and Bailey Porter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jason Ray Foundation, P.O. Box 6326, Concord, NC 28027, www.JasonRay.org.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
Connect Christian Church sanctuary
NC
Dec
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Connect Christian Church
NC
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Boone-Nickell Funeral Home
150 W. Water Street, Flemingsburg, KY
Dec
29
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Elizaville Cemetery
Hilltop Road, Ewing, KY
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SO VERY SORRY TO LEARN OF EMMITT'S DEATH. MAY HIS SOUL ALONG WITH, ALL THE DEARLY DEPARTED, THROUGH THE MERCY OF GOD, REST IN PEACE. LOVE TO YOU AND YOURS, CHARLOTTE. FR; GMAC CO-WORKER
QUEEN G. WHALEY
January 17, 2022
The counter at Punchy's won't be the same, rest easy old friend.
Joe Pettis
Friend
January 2, 2022
Charlotte, I am so very sorry for the loss of your husband. Remembering you in prayer during another difficult time.
Mary Trombello Smith
Friend
December 27, 2021
Charlotte I am so sorry for your loss! I have loved you and Emmitt from the first time we met. Enjoyed having you in Sunday School. May God give you peace in knowing this is not the end, when Jesus returns what a reunion you and I will have with Emmitt and Dick! Remembering you in my prayers. lOVE YOU-Bonnie Baucom
Bonnie Baucom
Friend
December 26, 2021
