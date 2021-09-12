Menu
Eric Wayne Nance
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Eric Wayne Nance

January 5, 1977 - September 8, 2021

Eric Wayne Nance, 44, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Price Cemetery, Friendly Baptist Church Road, in Unionville, officiated by Pastor Clint Lewey.

Eric was born Jan. 5, 1977, in Concord, to Kathy Marie Price Walker and Joel Wayne Nance.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tanya Ann Bryant Nance; daughters, Destiny Nance, Hailey Nance, Katie Hagy; brothers, Steven Nance and wife, Dottie, Anthony Nance and wife, Heather, Joseph Crowley, Ian Crowley, and Christian Crowley; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eric had worked at Nance Flooring as a Sander/Installer for many years. Before working with Nance Flooring, Eric was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Locust/W. Stanly. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his biggest passions was animals, always bringing home stray animals and giving them a new home.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Price Cemetery
Friendly Baptist Church Rd, Unionville, NC
Wilkinson Funeral Home
We are so very sorry for your family's lost and will keep the family in our prayers.
Allen & Beth Killough
September 13, 2021
