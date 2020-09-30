Ernest Eury
Mr. Ernest Eury, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lady's Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Carolina Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Ron Hartman will officiate.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carolyn M. Eury; two sons, Mark Eury and girlfriend, Jennifer, of Kannapolis and Todd Eury and wife, Cathy, of Mount Pleasant; brother, Ray Eury and wife, Pearl; sister, Sue Barringer and husband, Hal; three grandchildren, Caden, Brandon and Summer Eury; and numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.
