Ernest EuryMr. Ernest Eury, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lady's Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Carolina Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Ron Hartman will officiate.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carolyn M. Eury; two sons, Mark Eury and girlfriend, Jennifer, of Kannapolis and Todd Eury and wife, Cathy, of Mount Pleasant; brother, Ray Eury and wife, Pearl; sister, Sue Barringer and husband, Hal; three grandchildren, Caden, Brandon and Summer Eury; and numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home