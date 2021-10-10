Ernestine FerrellJanuary 11, 1934 - October 6, 2021Ernestine Ferrell passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the age of 87.A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Matthews Presbyterian Church in Matthews, where Ms. Ferrell was a member. The Rev. Luke Maybry, will be officiating the service. A burial service will be held at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Harrisburg.'Ernie," as known by friends and family, was born January 11, 1934, in Harrisburg. She was the third daughter of Ernest Paul Stallings and Marie Young Stallings. Ernie grew up in Harrisburg, and graduated from Harrisburg High School. One of her first jobs was working at the health department in Charlotte. She later retired form many years of service with Systems Service Corporation.Ernie enjoyed a good joke, especially those that the family kept alive year after year! Playing cards with friends and gardening were pleasures she was fond of. A sprig of mint that she had grown herself was always an added bonus to her glass of sweet tea. Square dancing with her husband, Bob, became a large part of her life. Her talent and enjoyment with sewing, led her to make her own square dance dresses. She thoroughly enjoyed this creative activity. By far though, her eight grandchildren were her greatest delight. They loved her exceedingly, but she loved them so much more.Those left to cherish her memory are Kathy Lazarides, Donna (Samuel) Graham, Beth Barnes (fiancé, Jimmy Mosley), Lynn (Keith) Beaty, Tammy Wilson, Gil (Dena) Ferrell; and her grandchildren.Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob Ferrell; parents, Ernest and Marie Stallings; and sisters, Frances Ahlers and Emily Fisher.The family would like to thank the staff of HarborChase Assisted Living in Rock Hill, S.C. Her final years were made much brighter with their loving care.Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord