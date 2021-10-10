Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernestine Ferrell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Ernestine Ferrell

January 11, 1934 - October 6, 2021

Ernestine Ferrell passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the age of 87.

A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Matthews Presbyterian Church in Matthews, where Ms. Ferrell was a member. The Rev. Luke Maybry, will be officiating the service. A burial service will be held at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Harrisburg.

'Ernie," as known by friends and family, was born January 11, 1934, in Harrisburg. She was the third daughter of Ernest Paul Stallings and Marie Young Stallings. Ernie grew up in Harrisburg, and graduated from Harrisburg High School. One of her first jobs was working at the health department in Charlotte. She later retired form many years of service with Systems Service Corporation.

Ernie enjoyed a good joke, especially those that the family kept alive year after year! Playing cards with friends and gardening were pleasures she was fond of. A sprig of mint that she had grown herself was always an added bonus to her glass of sweet tea. Square dancing with her husband, Bob, became a large part of her life. Her talent and enjoyment with sewing, led her to make her own square dance dresses. She thoroughly enjoyed this creative activity. By far though, her eight grandchildren were her greatest delight. They loved her exceedingly, but she loved them so much more.

Those left to cherish her memory are Kathy Lazarides, Donna (Samuel) Graham, Beth Barnes (fiancé, Jimmy Mosley), Lynn (Keith) Beaty, Tammy Wilson, Gil (Dena) Ferrell; and her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bob Ferrell; parents, Ernest and Marie Stallings; and sisters, Frances Ahlers and Emily Fisher.

The family would like to thank the staff of HarborChase Assisted Living in Rock Hill, S.C. Her final years were made much brighter with their loving care.

Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Matthews Presbyterian Church
Matthews, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Beth, I'm so sorry for your loss. I have nothing but fond memories of her and she always exemplified true grace and beauty. Please know that my love and prayers are with you.
Patty Lyles
October 16, 2021
So sorry to here about your mother my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in the days to come
Barbara Fredrick
October 11, 2021
Please accept my sympathy. We were square dance friends long ago, Sincerely, Sylvia
Sylvia Ballard
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results