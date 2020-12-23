Menu
Ervin Eugene "Gene" Absher
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ervin Eugene "Gene" Absher

January 1, 1940 - December 19, 2020

Ervin Eugene "Gene" Absher, 80, of China Grove, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

He was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Ervin J. Absher and Nina White Absher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Absher, in 2005; and a son, Tony Absher.

He retired from Cannon Mills where he was an engineer. He is a member of First Baptist Church of China Grove where he served as an usher, trustee, and in the Men on Mission. He built the house he lived in, he restored two classic cars which won multiple awards at regional car shows, and he helped build numerous wheelchair ramps for local homes with members of his church. He liked to build things and build them well, for himself, his friends, and the community.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gene will have a drive-up funeral service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at First Baptist Church of China Grove, 302 Patterson St. in China Grove, where the public will tune in to a radio station 89.1 in their cars to hear the service officiated by Pastor Trent Drye. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.

Gene is survived by his wife, Faye Clampet Absher; son, Ron Absher and wife, Liz; daughter, Sherry Hodgson and husband, Mark; and grandchildren, James and Katherine Absher, Avery and Colin Hodgson.

Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of China Grove
302 Patterson St., China Grove, NC
My sincere condolences to the Absher family and friends. Ab and I worked together at the Cannon Mills engineering department in the late 1960's. He was a fine man with a good sense of humor who had only kind words to say about everyone. I will miss seeing him and his Chevy at cruise-ins and car shows.
Sam Deadmon
December 23, 2020
