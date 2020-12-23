Ervin Eugene "Gene" Absher
January 1, 1940 - December 19, 2020
Ervin Eugene "Gene" Absher, 80, of China Grove, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.
He was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Ervin J. Absher and Nina White Absher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Absher, in 2005; and a son, Tony Absher.
He retired from Cannon Mills where he was an engineer. He is a member of First Baptist Church of China Grove where he served as an usher, trustee, and in the Men on Mission. He built the house he lived in, he restored two classic cars which won multiple awards at regional car shows, and he helped build numerous wheelchair ramps for local homes with members of his church. He liked to build things and build them well, for himself, his friends, and the community.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gene will have a drive-up funeral service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at First Baptist Church of China Grove, 302 Patterson St. in China Grove, where the public will tune in to a radio station 89.1 in their cars to hear the service officiated by Pastor Trent Drye. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.
Gene is survived by his wife, Faye Clampet Absher; son, Ron Absher and wife, Liz; daughter, Sherry Hodgson and husband, Mark; and grandchildren, James and Katherine Absher, Avery and Colin Hodgson.
Memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
at www.lls.org
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.