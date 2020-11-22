Esther Margaret Moore Akins
February 21, 1923 - November 19, 2020
Esther Margaret Moore Akins entered the realms of glory Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10:45 a.m., following two years of declining health.
A private graveside service will be held for her at her home church and burial beside her husband of 73 years in the church cemetery. Because of COVID-19, no viewing will be held. The Rev. Gene Frady Sr. will officiate along with longtime friend Mr. David Threatt.
Esther was born Feb. 21, 1923, in a little community called Eastwood in Moore County, of Scottish and Welsh heritage. Her parents were the late Pearl Wicker Moore and Neil A. Moore, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Van James Akins Jr.; four sisters, Glennie Alma Moore, Ethel Dow (Bill), Roseanna Cook (Roy), Daisy Benesch; brother, Neil A. Moore Jr.; and son-in-law, Ed Miller.
Esther was valedictorian of her high school but chose to use her talents and intellect to help others and raise a family. She loved to grow flowers and vegetables. She was a master gardener but not on paper. Everyone got cuttings and plants from her cold frame. She was a professional seamstress, putting together wedding gowns and veils with ease. Quilts were her specialty, too. Cooking was her forte, along with nursing the whole community with her folk medicines and herbs. She loved her church, her God, and her family. Becoming a born again Christian at a young age, she was active in Christian activities her entire life, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, serving on committees, making communion bread, and gracing the sanctuary with her home grown flowers.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Gaye Frady (Gene) and Barbara Miller, both of Concord; three grandchildren, retired U.S. Air Force Sgt. Larry Frady II (Wendy) of Bury St. Edmunds, U.K., Kimberly Gaye Van Der Meid (Darren) of Midland, and Jamie Miller (Kristen) of Concord; two stepgrandchildren, Scott Frady (Dana) of Belmont, and Carl Frady (Shelley) of Gastonia; four great-grandchildren, Brittany Quick (Jarrett), of Charlotte, Joshua Miller, Nathaniel Miller, and Sarah Miller of Concord; sisters-in-law, Josephine Strauss of Berwick, Pa., and Shirley Akins of Visalia, Calif.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
