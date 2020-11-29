Eva Lillian CaudleApril 3, 1936 - November 25, 2020Eva Lillian Caudle, 84, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.She was born April 3, 1936, to the late John Perry Howard and the late Nealie Bell Howard.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wayne Caudle; brothers, Ben, Everett, John Perry, Adam Wyatt, Jay D. and Worth Howard; sisters, Ruth Canupp and Frances Kiker.Eva was the most loving, compassionate, honest person you would ever want to meet. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Eva worked in the insurance industry for many years, yet she always found time to care for her family, her puppies, and other animals. Eva's favorite thing to do was to cook for others and share her famous cakes and sourdough bread.The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the chapel officiated by Pastor Tom Gibbs. Burial will follow at the Mill Grove United Methodist Cemetery at 13659 Hwy. 601 South, Midland.Survivors include children, Mark and Matthew Caudle, and Eva Caudle Lassiter and husband, Cliff; grandchildren, Mark Anthony and wife, Shanna, and Caroline Caudle, and Garrison, Landon, Adam and Alexis Lassiter; great-grandchildren, Preston and Kaylynn Smith.Memorials may be made to Atrium Healthcare Hospice of Union, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland