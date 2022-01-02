Exie Louise Kirk WilsonJuly 19, 1926 - December 27, 2021Exie Louise Kirk Wilson, 95, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Novant Health – Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House.Born in Stanly County, July 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Jody Edward Kirk and Bertha Ada Drye Kirk. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Kirk and Louis Kirk; two sisters, Lucille Hamilton and Katherine Burris; and husbands, Thomas Murph and Everett Z. Wilson.Mrs. Wilson worked several jobs throughout her life, working in a cotton mill, a fabric company, as a waitress, and the State Hospital in Tennessee. She enjoyed reading, planting flowers and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Shirley Burleson and Brenda Erwin Leonard, both of Salisbury; two stepdaughters, Ann Boone and Kay Hartless; and stepson, Tommy Wilson. She further leaves behind her brother, Richard Kirk; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., in the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery, 202 Government Rd. location.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home