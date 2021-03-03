Faye Harvell BakerOctober 11, 1954 - February 27, 2021Faye Harvell Baker, 66, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.Faye was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Monroe to the late P.E. Harvell and the late Ethel Harvell Harvell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Houston Clifford Baker; brother, Wayne Harvell; Faye's twin brother, Ray Harvell; sister, Alice Harvell McEachern; and sister, Pearl Harvell.Faye graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 1972. She graduated from Biscaye Business College, earning a diploma in accounting. Faye went to work at Cannon Mills from 1974 to 1990, where she met her future husband. She loved working puzzles, crocheting (bed spreads and tissue box covers) and reading. Faye was a member of Wayside Baptist Church, where she enjoyed teaching the Junior Class Sunday School because it made her study harder and learn more for herself. She dearly loved her church and family.Survivors include sister, Oralee Harvell of Concord; sister, Ruth Simpson of Concord; close nephew, Tommy Pope of Virginia; seven nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, March 5, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Richard Collins. Burial will follow at the Wayside Baptist Church Cemetery at 3606 Drake Rd. in Midland.Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church c/o Building Fund, 3606 Drake Rd., Midland, NC 28107.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland