Faye McQueen DavisDecember 19, 1935 - December 16, 2021Faye McQueen Davis passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.She was born Dec. 19, 1935, in the Derby Community of Richmond County, to the late James Carl McQueen and Beulah Jenkins McQueen. Faye graduated from Ellerbe High School in 1954 and Carolina College of Beauty Culture in 1956. While living in Raleigh, she met Charles Davis and they eventually began their married life Sept. 8, 1956. They were married in the home, in Derby, where Faye was born and raised.During the time in Raleigh, her initial employment was with the Department of Motor Vehicles and then with Mitchell's Beauty Salon in Cameron Village. In 1958, she moved, with her husband to Cabarrus County, where they lived 59 years. Faye was a Kindergarten teacher's assistant and Cosmetology teacher and retired after 22 years of employment. Along with being a homemaker and mother, she was very active as a member of Ramah Presbyterian Church, teaching young children and was a Bible school coordinator. Faye's talents in creating hand crafts and art were a great addition to the children's summers. She was also active in the Cabarrus County Home Demonstration Club for many years. When it was time to leave her home, of 48 years in 2017, Faye and Charles moved to Belle Meade in Southern Pines to be closer to some of her children.Faye is survived by her husband, Charles S. Davis Jr.; daughters, Rhonda D. Merritt (Randy) and Mary D. Gibson (Scott); son, Charles "Chuck" M. Davis (Tiffany); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.She was preceded in death by nine siblings.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Ramah Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., and internment will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Rd., Huntersville, NC, 28078 or to Jones Springs U.M.C., 1500 Jones Springs Church Rd., Ellerbe, NC 28338.Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines