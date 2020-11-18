Faye Lambert TerryDecember 1, 1936 - November 14, 2020Faye Lambert Terry, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.Faye was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Stanly County, to the late Paul and Fannie Lambert. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Burleson and Jahala Almond; and grandson, Patrick Terry.Faye was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 15 years.Survivors include beloved husband of 62 years, Troy Belvin Terry Jr. of Albemarle; son, Douglas Belvin Terry; daughter, Cathy Morrison and husband, Ira; grandson, Derrek Terry and wife, Heather; great-grandaughter, Oakley Terry; brother, Dwight Lambert and wife, Judy; sister, Nancy Eudy; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle