Foy Lambert Honeycutt
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Foy Lambert Honeycutt

March 29, 1938 - December 20, 2020

Mrs. Foy Lambert Honeycutt, 82, of Concord, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., at Mission Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeremy Hyde officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Masks will be required for all who attend.

Mrs. Honeycutt was born March 29, 1938, in Stanly County, a daughter of the late William Oscar Lambert and Zora Mauney Lambert.

Foy was raised in Mission Baptist Church but later joined Cold Water Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking, reading, listening to music and spending time with her wonderful family. She will certainly be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, A.P. Honeycutt; daughter, Vicky Crisco and husband, Doyd; sons, Larry Honeycutt and wife, Sharlina, Tony Honeycutt and wife, Lisa, and Harold Honeycutt and wife, Anita; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Coy Lambert; and other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
Mission Baptist Church
12444 Mission Church Road, Locust, NC
