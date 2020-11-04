Menu
Frances Elizabeth Barringer Medlin
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Frances Elizabeth Barringer Medlin

March 4, 1927 - October 30, 2020

Frances Elizabeth Barringer Medlin passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

The Medlin family will have a (family only) viewing Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. A graveside service (public invited, masks are requested) will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw.

She is survived by her three sons, Steve and wife, Debra Fondario Medlin, Seth and wife, Jeannie Lucas, Kim and wife, Marissa Honeycutt Medlin; six grandchildren, Scott, Ross, Lee, Graham, Hayley, and Linsey Medlin; and two great-grandchildren.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
November 4, 2020
My deepest condolences for your family. Kim, your Mother was the sweetest lady. I will be praying for all of you in the coming weeks.
Kathy Bost McLester
November 3, 2020
Frances was always a role model for me growing up in MP. She showed what it was to be a happy, gentle, dedicated Christian woman & I wanted to imitate that! She was a terrific friend to my Mother. Thank you Steve, Seth & Kim for sharing her with us.
Elva Seaford
November 2, 2020
Frances was always a great friend at the senior center dances. I will miss her, as all will.........She was a sweetheart and loved by all.
richard rodier
November 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about my sweet friend She was a wonderful lady My prayers are with the family
Sue Barnes
November 2, 2020
We offer sincere condolences to the family of Frances Medlin. She was a bright light even in dark and difficult times. I spent time at her home as a teenager, and always enjoyed being with her family. Steve, Seth and Kim, I know this is a difficult time, but we hope you will cherish the wonderful memories of your mom.
Keith and Robin Stirewalt
November 2, 2020
The family has our deepest sympathy in this time of your loss. I'm thankful for the welcoming spirit she aways showed me during my visits with her sons. Her kindness and positive attitude are reflected in each family member. Our prayers for her family and loved ones.
Tracey and Linda Saunders
November 1, 2020
We treasure our memories of the many visits and stays with Aunt Frances! She was truly a wonderful role model in her love of God and her outpouring of Christian love. Our children and grandchildren will all miss her greatly. Yes, our world on earth lost a ray of sunshine when Aunt Frances went to heaven!
Roger and Mary Ann
October 31, 2020