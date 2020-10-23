Menu
Frances Mauney "Elaine" Little
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Frances Mauney "Elaine" Little

September 15, 1946 - October 20, 2020

Frances Mauney "Elaine" Little, 74, of Concord, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home in Concord, surrounded by her family.

Elaine was born Sept. 15, 1946, in Concord, to the late James Franklin Mauney and the late Maggie Louise Hartsell Mauney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth "Buddy" Little Sr.; sister, Jimmie Doris Harris; and brother, James Eugene Mauney.

Survivors include son, Jerry Norman Little and wife, Christy; son, Jeffrey Michael Little and wife, Pam; son, James "Junior" Kenneth Little Jr. and wife, Deborah; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Joyce Little; as well as three nephews and two nieces.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m., at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Hall. She will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
24
Lying in State
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
, Concord, North Carolina
Oct
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
, Concord, North Carolina
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Frances. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
October 22, 2020