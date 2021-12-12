Frances Laverne Barnes Melvin



August 9, 1937 - November 25, 2021



Frances Laverne Barnes Melvin, 84, of Kannapolis, departed this earthly life Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Atrium Health – Cabarrus Medical Center.



Frances was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Cabarrus County, to the late Adam Barnes Sr. and the late Mattie Bell Roseboro Barnes. Frances was educated in the Kannapolis City School System and graduated valedictorian from G.W. Carver High School. As a young woman, Frances accelerated in sports and was an avid basketball player. Upon graduation, she moved to New Jersey, where she met her husband, Nathan H. Melvin.



In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan H. Melvin; firstborn son, Michael K. Barnes; brother, Adam Barnes Jr.; and sisters, Bettye Alexander and Shirley Wright.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.