Frank Calvin HayworthFebruary 12, 1936 - December 24, 2021Frank Calvin Hayworth, 85, of Concord, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.Frank was born in Salisbury, Feb. 12, 1936, to the late Frank DeWitt and Ethel Chaney Hayworth.He was a graduate from NC State where he received his degree in Engineering. He then went on to work for Duke Energy for 30 + years before retiring. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Concord.Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Norma Talbert Hayworth; sons, David C. Hayworth and wife, Pamela, and Scott T. Hayworth and wife, Angie; brother, Wayne Hayworth; sister, Debbie Sutton; and grandson, Jake Hayworth.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory to the NC State Scholarship Fund.Whitley's Funeral Home