Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Calvin Hayworth
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Frank Calvin Hayworth

February 12, 1936 - December 24, 2021

Frank Calvin Hayworth, 85, of Concord, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Frank was born in Salisbury, Feb. 12, 1936, to the late Frank DeWitt and Ethel Chaney Hayworth.

He was a graduate from NC State where he received his degree in Engineering. He then went on to work for Duke Energy for 30 + years before retiring. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Concord.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Norma Talbert Hayworth; sons, David C. Hayworth and wife, Pamela, and Scott T. Hayworth and wife, Angie; brother, Wayne Hayworth; sister, Debbie Sutton; and grandson, Jake Hayworth.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's memory to the NC State Scholarship Fund.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.