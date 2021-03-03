Menu
Frankie Childers
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Frankie Childers

June 28, 1930 - February 26, 2021

Frankie Childers, 90, of China Grove, passed away Friday Feb. 26, 2021, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born June 28, 1930, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Wakefield and Effie Adams Childers.

Frankie honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. During his working years, he was employed at Cannon Mills. Frankie was a member of Landis Baptist Church, where he previously taught Sunday school. Frankie knew the Bible, being able to recite whole sections of it at any given moment. He also quite the handyman and was able to fix almost anything. In addition to that, he enjoyed woodworking.

Aside from his parents, Frankie was preceded in death by his first wife, Sultana Childers Harris, with whom he has four children, Debra Childers of Tampa, Fla., Pamela Childers Haywood and husband, Conard, of China Grove, Tammy Turner and husband, Glenn, of Concord and Jeff Childers of Kannapolis. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matthew, Josh, Jennifer, Jessica, Hannah, Amanda, Sara and Krista; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudine McClamrock of Kannapolis and Maxine Arrowood of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frankie was also preceded in death by his second wife, Gloria Engelsman Childers, whom he married later in life.

A funeral service to honor Frankie's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Landis Baptist Church, 110 N. Kimmons St., in Landis. Pastor Mike Austin will officiate. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, in China Grove. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Landis Baptist Church, 110. N. Kimmons St., Landis NC 28088.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Landis Baptist Church
110 N. Kimmons Street, Landis, NC
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Landis Baptist Church
110 N. Kimmons Street, Landis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Frank was a great man who loved the Lord and put God first . He raised his children to be the same way. Many memories of him and his family attending Landis Baptist Church. Grew up and was friends with his children while attending Landis Baptist Church back in the day as young kids and into our teen age years. Prayers and sympathy to all the Childers family during this time of bereavement.
Eddie W Waugh
Eddie Waugh
Family
March 6, 2021
