Frankie ChildersJune 28, 1930 - February 26, 2021Frankie Childers, 90, of China Grove, passed away Friday Feb. 26, 2021, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born June 28, 1930, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Wakefield and Effie Adams Childers.Frankie honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. During his working years, he was employed at Cannon Mills. Frankie was a member of Landis Baptist Church, where he previously taught Sunday school. Frankie knew the Bible, being able to recite whole sections of it at any given moment. He also quite the handyman and was able to fix almost anything. In addition to that, he enjoyed woodworking.Aside from his parents, Frankie was preceded in death by his first wife, Sultana Childers Harris, with whom he has four children, Debra Childers of Tampa, Fla., Pamela Childers Haywood and husband, Conard, of China Grove, Tammy Turner and husband, Glenn, of Concord and Jeff Childers of Kannapolis. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Matthew, Josh, Jennifer, Jessica, Hannah, Amanda, Sara and Krista; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Claudine McClamrock of Kannapolis and Maxine Arrowood of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews.Frankie was also preceded in death by his second wife, Gloria Engelsman Childers, whom he married later in life.A funeral service to honor Frankie's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Landis Baptist Church, 110 N. Kimmons St., in Landis. Pastor Mike Austin will officiate. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, in China Grove. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.The family respectfully requests donations be made to Landis Baptist Church, 110. N. Kimmons St., Landis NC 28088.Whitley's Funeral Home