Frankie Marie Shue RowlandNovember 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021Frankie Marie Shue Rowland, 85, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A celebration of her life will be held Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m., at Open Door Baptist Church, Richfield with the Rev. Nathan Hammill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service.Mrs. Rowland was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Paul Franklin Shue and Fannie Mae Shoaf Shue. Frankie was a very Godly person, and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church for 45 years. She was preceded in death by brothers, Boyd Shue, Gary Shue and Tony Shue; and sister, Peggy Cranford.She loved her family very much and she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marvin "Tot" Rowland; son, Todd Rowland; daughter, Debbie R. Brown (Don); brother, Buck Shue; sisters, Sarah Harkey, Sue Beaver and Marsha Barringer; grandchildren, Angela Morton, Tiffany Wall, Hunter and Noah Rowland; and four great-grandchildren.Memorials may be directed to Open Door Baptist Church, Youth Ministry, 44563 Hwy 52, Richfield, NC 28137.