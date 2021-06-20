Frankie Marie Shue Rowland
November 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021
Frankie Marie Shue Rowland, 85, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
A celebration of her life will be held Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m., at Open Door Baptist Church, Richfield with the Rev. Nathan Hammill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service.
Mrs. Rowland was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Paul Franklin Shue and Fannie Mae Shoaf Shue. Frankie was a very Godly person, and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church for 45 years. She was preceded in death by brothers, Boyd Shue, Gary Shue and Tony Shue; and sister, Peggy Cranford.
She loved her family very much and she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marvin "Tot" Rowland; son, Todd Rowland; daughter, Debbie R. Brown (Don); brother, Buck Shue; sisters, Sarah Harkey, Sue Beaver and Marsha Barringer; grandchildren, Angela Morton, Tiffany Wall, Hunter and Noah Rowland; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Open Door Baptist Church, Youth Ministry, 44563 Hwy 52, Richfield, NC 28137.www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.