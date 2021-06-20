Menu
Frankie Marie Shue Rowland
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
Frankie Marie Shue Rowland

November 3, 1935 - June 18, 2021

Frankie Marie Shue Rowland, 85, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A celebration of her life will be held Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m., at Open Door Baptist Church, Richfield with the Rev. Nathan Hammill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., prior to the service.

Mrs. Rowland was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Paul Franklin Shue and Fannie Mae Shoaf Shue. Frankie was a very Godly person, and was a member of Open Door Baptist Church for 45 years. She was preceded in death by brothers, Boyd Shue, Gary Shue and Tony Shue; and sister, Peggy Cranford.

She loved her family very much and she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Marvin "Tot" Rowland; son, Todd Rowland; daughter, Debbie R. Brown (Don); brother, Buck Shue; sisters, Sarah Harkey, Sue Beaver and Marsha Barringer; grandchildren, Angela Morton, Tiffany Wall, Hunter and Noah Rowland; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Open Door Baptist Church, Youth Ministry, 44563 Hwy 52, Richfield, NC 28137.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
24639 Hwy 49, Richfield, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
24639 Hwy 49, Richfield, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Tot and family, so very sorry for your loss.
Diane (Eudy) Gentry
Friend
June 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
June 20, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
June 20, 2021
