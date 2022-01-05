Menu
Fred Arthur Allmond
1929 - 2022
Fred Arthur Allmond

January 13, 1929 - January 2, 2022

Fred Arthur Allmond, 92, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ray Sipe will officiate.

Mr. Allmond was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Cabarrus County, to the late Jacob and Carrie Eury Allman. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church. Fred worked for many years at Cannon Mills in the weave room. While not working in the mill, he loved to work farming and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Betty Hudson; brothers, Ralph and Boyd; and sisters, Gertrude, Marie and Bernice.

He is survived by his wife, Gatha Love Allmond; sons, Fred Allmond Jr. and Ronald Allmond; brothers, Cecil (Violet), Arnold, Carl, Glenn (Sable), and Clarence "Buddy" (Hilda); sister, Mary Isenhour; grandchildren, Susan, Ashley, Steven, Crystal and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Alexandria, Emily, Joshua, Jerime and Dylan; and great-great-grandchildren, Gracie-Anne and Maci-Lynn.

Memorials in Fred's memory may be made to Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 14, Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
