Fred Sherrill HurlockerSeptember 23, 1929 - June 2, 2021Fred Sherrill Hurlocker, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his home, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Nathan Brooks. The Hurlocker family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.Mr. Hurlocker was born in Cabarrus County, Sept. 23, 1929, to the late Luther R. and Mary Ethel Starnes Hurlocker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Thomas; brothers, Floyd Hurlocker and Ray Hurlocker; and grandson, Britton Blake. He enjoyed planting and growing a garden each year. He worked for 25 years at Cannon Mills in the warping room and 17 years as a custodian at A.T. Allen Elementary School.He is survived by his wife, Betty Harwood Hurlocker; daughter Joann Blake (Rick); grandson, Matthew Blake; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd. Ste. 904, Troy, NC 27371 or to Glorieta Baptist Church, 4912 Hwy. 73, Concord, NC 28025.