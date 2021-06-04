Menu
Fred Sherrill Hurlocker
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Fred Sherrill Hurlocker

September 23, 1929 - June 2, 2021

Fred Sherrill Hurlocker, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at his home, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Nathan Brooks. The Hurlocker family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Mr. Hurlocker was born in Cabarrus County, Sept. 23, 1929, to the late Luther R. and Mary Ethel Starnes Hurlocker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Thomas; brothers, Floyd Hurlocker and Ray Hurlocker; and grandson, Britton Blake. He enjoyed planting and growing a garden each year. He worked for 25 years at Cannon Mills in the warping room and 17 years as a custodian at A.T. Allen Elementary School.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Harwood Hurlocker; daughter Joann Blake (Rick); grandson, Matthew Blake; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd. Ste. 904, Troy, NC 27371 or to Glorieta Baptist Church, 4912 Hwy. 73, Concord, NC 28025.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joanne, Rick, Betty and family, Oh the great memories of your dad at Glorietta Baptist growing up. My parents, sister and I thought the world of your dad and mom. Learned so much from them at church. We send our deepest condolences to you all. He is walking with Jesus now. May God give you all a peace that is now and in the days until you see him again. Love you all. Donna Sanders Light Kingsport, TN Debbie Sanders Roach Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Debbie S. Roach Donna S. Light
Friend
June 4, 2021
We are thinking and praying for you all.LOVE YOU so very much.Always here if you need anything.love,David and Sharon Barnhardt and Family
sharon barnhardt
Family
June 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
June 4, 2021
