I don´t know that I ever met a finer person than Gail. We were teammates in high school where we played basketball. Both of us were selected for All-State and both of us started that game which we won. But we lost the state championship game in 1960 on a last second shot to Asheboro. I was devastated, collapsing to the floor, and I remember Gail coming over to console me. That was just typical of Gail. She was the strong one, always there when anyone needed a helping hand. I cherished her friendship and will always remember her. Blessings and prayers to Letha, and the rest of her family!

Barbara Overcash October 17, 2020