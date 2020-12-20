Gaither "Gay" Holding Bethune
September 14, 1945 - December 8, 2020
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Gaither Bethune Holding passed away at The Blake in Summerville, S.C. She was 75 years old. "Gay," as she was known, was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Pinehurst, to Jennie and George Bethune.
Gay is survived by her mother, Jennie C. Bethune of Concord; sister, Jennie Bethune Brewer (George) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brothers, George Gaither Bethune Jr. (Cynthia) and Alexander Clark Bethune (Susan) both of Concord; daughter, Virginia James Eagles (Ben) of Wilson; son, Charles Arthur James of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Virginia Katherine Logan Eagles, Elizabeth Butler Eagles of Wilson, and Townes Daniel James of Charleston, S.C.
Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pace Holding in 2016; and father, George G. Bethune Sr. in 1993.
Gay was a devoted, and loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt and grandmother. She could light up a room with her natural beauty, charm and her fondness for laughter. Gay was devoted to First Presbyterian Church, dedicated to her community, and loyal to friends. We will remember especially her love of music and her incredible talent for dance.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends in Raeford, after the holidays.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association
of North Carolina; or Crescent Hospice in Charleston, S.C.
McAllister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, Goose Creek, S.C.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.