Gaither Holding "Gay" Bethune
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC
Gaither "Gay" Holding Bethune

September 14, 1945 - December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Gaither Bethune Holding passed away at The Blake in Summerville, S.C. She was 75 years old. "Gay," as she was known, was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Pinehurst, to Jennie and George Bethune.

Gay is survived by her mother, Jennie C. Bethune of Concord; sister, Jennie Bethune Brewer (George) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brothers, George Gaither Bethune Jr. (Cynthia) and Alexander Clark Bethune (Susan) both of Concord; daughter, Virginia James Eagles (Ben) of Wilson; son, Charles Arthur James of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Virginia Katherine Logan Eagles, Elizabeth Butler Eagles of Wilson, and Townes Daniel James of Charleston, S.C.

Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pace Holding in 2016; and father, George G. Bethune Sr. in 1993.

Gay was a devoted, and loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, aunt and grandmother. She could light up a room with her natural beauty, charm and her fondness for laughter. Gay was devoted to First Presbyterian Church, dedicated to her community, and loyal to friends. We will remember especially her love of music and her incredible talent for dance.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends in Raeford, after the holidays.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association of North Carolina; or Crescent Hospice in Charleston, S.C.

McAllister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, Goose Creek, S.C.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
Although We were not in touch for many years, I remember my sweet and funny girlhood friend with much love. Please accept my condolences. I am grateful for knowing her. Sincerely, Tonda
Tonda Vanderburg Corso
December 22, 2020
So very sad to read. Always remember our friendship. Lots of fond memories. Prayers for the family
Pru Patterson
December 20, 2020
Out thoughts and prayers are with All the Family.
william & anne austin
December 20, 2020
